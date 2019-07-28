Home Nation

Three pilgrims die during Shrikhand Mahadev yatra in Kullu 

The three collapsed while coming back to the base camp in Sinhgad from the shrine after paying their obeisance, according to information.

Published: 28th July 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Amarnath yatra

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Three pilgrims have died during the Shrikhand Mahadev yatra in Himachal Pradesh's district, police said on Sunday.

The three collapsed while coming back to the base camp in Sinhgad from the shrine after paying their obeisance, according to information.

The deceased have been identified as Upender Saini (40) of Shimla, Kewal Nand Bhagat and Atma Ram of Delhi, district Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

ALSO READ: Four Amarnath pilgrims die enroute taking toll in this year's yatra to 30

The exact cause of their death is yet to be ascertained and is likely to clear after conducting their post-mortem, Singh said.

A team of porters have already been sent to bring down their bodies.

Their bodies will be brought down by Monday, the officer said.

Earlier on July 17, a 74-year-old man from Maharashtra died due to hypothermia, whereas five pilgrims were injured when a piece of the glacier collapsed on way to the shrine the previous day.

Considered tougher than the Amarnath pilgrimage, the Shrikhand Mahadev yatra began on July 15.

Shrikhand Mahadev is revered by Hindus as one of the abodes of Lord Shiva.

The 'Shiva Lingam' is situated at a height of 18,750 feet above sea level.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kullu Kullu pilgrims Kullu pilgrims death Shrikhand Mahadev Shrikhand Mahadev yatra
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp