Three-year-old girl raped in Kanpur, accused held

KANPUR: In a shocking incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Pem village in Kanpur on Saturday, said the police. The accused, Radhey Shayam has been arrested and booked under the POCSO Act.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said: "The child had come to the village to visit her grandparents and the accused was also visiting a relative."

The accused abducted the girl, took her to an abandoned house and raped her. The girl's family members rescued her after hearing her screams.

The girl has been admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The incident has sparked massive outrage in the area and a police team has been deployed to keep things under control.