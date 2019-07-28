Home Nation

Two Gujarat constables suspended for making TikTok video while on duty

A former traffic warden had posed on the bonnet of the police control room (PCR) van driven by a constable while another policeman was shooting the video, the official said.

RAJKOT: Two police constables were suspended in Rajkot in Gujarat for shooting and uploading a video on social media video app TikTok while on duty, an official said on Sunday.

"Two constables of A-division police station were suspended after they were found to be involved in recording a video using a PCR van while on duty.

They uploaded the video on Tiktok," A-division police inspector N K Jadeja said.

An inquiry ordered by police commissioner Manoj Agarwal revealed that constable Amit Pragji was driving the van and constable Nilesh Poonabhai was recording the video from a distance, he said.

Both Pragji and Poonabhai have been placed under suspension, he said.

"The video was shot around a month and a half ago in Ramnath Para police line locality," Jadeja said.

The action comes a few days after woman Lok Rakshak Dal constable Arpita Chaudhary was suspended for recording a video of her dancing inside a police station in Mehsana and uploading it on TikTok.

