Home Nation

Woman sustains 60% burns after suicide attempt at Rajasthan police station demanding her rapist's arrest

A constable also received burn injuries in the attempt to save the woman and he is also receiving treatment.

Published: 28th July 2019 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2019 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

JAIPUR: An alleged rape survivor attempted suicide at a police station here on Sunday, officials said.

The woman demanded the arrest of one Ravindra Singh, her husband's cousin brother, for allegedly raping her in 2015, they said.

She sustained nearly 60 per cent burn injuries and was being treated at SMS Government Hospital here, police said.

The woman reached Vaishali Nagar Police Station on Sunday along with her son and poured some inflammable liquid and set herself on fire, police said.

"Police immediately rushed her to SMS Hospital for treatment with nearly 60 per cent burn injuries," said Circle Officer Raisingh Beniwal.

A constable also received burn injuries in the attempt to save the woman and he is also receiving treatment.

On June 5, the woman, 36, lodged an FIR against Ravindra Singh with Vaishali Nagar Police Station, officials said.

Singh was not arrested.

"Investigation in the rape case lodged by the woman is going on," Beniwal added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape survivor police station Rajasthan police station suicide attempt
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar (ANI Twitter)
Karnataka Speaker disqualifies 14 rebel Congress-JDS MLAs day ahead of trust vote
Gallery
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
As Dulquer Salmaan turns 33, let us take a look at rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family. (Photo | Dulquer Salmaan Instagram)
Happy birthday Dulquer Salmaan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Bangalore Days' actor with his family
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp