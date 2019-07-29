14-year-old girl gang-raped in Rajasthan, photos circulated online

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and her nude pictures made viral on social media.

According to police, the incident occurred last week when a woman, Raunak, who lived in the neighbourhood, lured the minor girl to her house where a man named Rahul raped her.

Raunak’s husband, Jaikam, clicked the photos of the victim and also raped her according to the police. The two men and the woman threatened the girl that if she spoke about the incident to anyone, they would release her nude pictures.

A few days later, another youth named Imran met the girl and said he had pictures of her and asked the minor to meet him in privacy. When she refused, he circulated the victim’s pictures on WhatsApp, according to the complaint now lodged with the local police.

An FIR was lodged by the girl’s family against four people on Saturday under all the relevant sections.

