Home Nation

BJP calls J&K core group meeting, PM Modi likely to attend

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President’s Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP has called a meeting of its Jammu and Kashmir unit’s core group on Tuesday to discuss the political atmosphere in the state and also the party’s preparedness for assembly elections, whenever they are held. 

Party sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah may also attend the meeting. The likely presence of Modi and Shah in the meeting is significant and hints at the party gearing up for the state assembly elections, whose schedule will be finalised by the Election Commission after it receives a go-ahead from the central and state governments on law and order situation. 

The sources said Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav and its state unit president Ravinder Raina and other senior leaders from the state will attend the meeting besides the party’s national working president JP Nadda. 

READ| Won't allow any changes in Jammu and Kashmir's demography: Farooq Abdullah

Earlier, Madhav, who is the party’s pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, had urged the Election Commission to hold polls in the state this year. The state BJP has asserted that it is ready for elections anytime, with its general secretary Narinder Singh saying that there is still enough time 
left for the EC to hold polls this year. 

In 2014, the state polls were held in November-December. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President’s Rule. It was extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Article 35A Narendra Modi Ram Madhav
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp