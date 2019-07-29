Home Nation

Death in family? Certificate mandatory, says CBSE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It will no longer be easy for students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to play truant at will. To keep a tab on students staying away from school for long, and ensure that their results are not affected, the CBSE has put down certain standard operation procedures.
In a recent circular issued to the heads of the institutions, the Board has made it mandatory for students to produce death certificates in case of the loss of their parents. They will also have to  provide medical certificates in case of long leaves, the circular adds.

When contacted, an administrator at a city-based CBSE school said that they were unaware of any such circular. “As of now, letters from the principal and family members are only needed to avail leaves. Death certificates take a while to arrive at times.” “The chairman, who is the ultimate authority of the Board, takes a call on condoning the prolonged leaves if  necessary documents  are produced,” said the administrator.

“However, if we receive the circular, we are committed to follow all the norms issued by the CBSE,” the administrator added. The Board was not happy with the late submission or non-submission of documents required to condone prolonged leave all these days. The Controller of Examination, hence, recently sent out circulars to heads of all CBSE-affiliated institutions with “SOP for dealing with students having attendance less than prescribed percentage.” The official gave specific emphasis on Class 10 and Class 12 students who would require adequate attendance to write the Board examination.

An analysis of 2019 results by the Board had established direct relations between students with shortage of leave and their performances.

Comments

