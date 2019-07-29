Defector MLAs from Bengal sitting idle in BJP's camp

Pranab Mondal By

KOLKATA: Many MLAs who defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been sitting “inactive’’ in the saffron camp with some of them claiming to not even being informed about the party’s regular activities and programmes that take place in their areas.

Most of the defected MLAs said the BJP’s state leadership asked them not to be active now. Six BJP candidates secured victory in 2016 Assembly elections and 2019 by-election and eight other MLAs defected from the Trinamool the Congress and the CPM.

Dulal Bar, who won from Bagda Assembly constituency in North 24-Parganas in 2016 election as a Congress candidate and joined the BJP, said, “I have been in politics for the past three decades. But after joining the BJP, the leadership is not using my political experience. I have been sitting idle. I feel frustrated.’’

CPM MLA from Hemtabad constituency in North Dinajpur Debendranath Roy said, “It seems, they are not informing me about the political programmes because I do not hold any post.”

However, BJP’s vice president Joyprakash Majumdar, who co-ordinates between the party and the MLAs, said “We are waiting for the right time to use them.”