Injured in Pakistan firing, 10-day-old baby dies in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

SRI NAGAR: A 10-day-old infant, along with his mother, was injured in shelling by Pakistan troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said the newborn succumbed to injuries in a hospital on Monday.

The infant and his mother Fatima Jan (35) were injured when their house was hit by a mortar shell fired by Pakistan in Shahpur sector. They suffered splinter injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital. Fatima is undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Jammu. Her husband and relatives are attending to her at the hospital.

Yadav said a `1 lakh compensation will be provided to the family for the loss. “Besides, the family is also entitled to compensation of `5 lakh from central government,” he added. Indian and Pakistani troops again exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shells along the LoC in Shahpur sector on Monday.

Defence spokesman in Jammu said around 12:45 hours, Pakistani troops breached border ceasefire and fired on army positions with small arms and resorted to mortar shelling. He said army men deployed along the LoC returned fire.“Army gave a befitting response to Pakistani troops,” the defence spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a PDP worker was shot and injured by militants in Pulwama district on Monday. Lateef Ahmad Shah was shot at by militants in an orchard at Mitrigam on Monday evening.