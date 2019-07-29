Home Nation

Journalist in Assam killed in suspected hit and run case

The scribe, Malin Sarma (43), died on the spot after a speeding truck hit his two-wheeler. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Published: 29th July 2019 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 01:45 PM   |  A+A-

The deceased scribe Malin Sarma.

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In a suspected case of hit and run, a journalist was killed in southern Assam’s Silchar area on Sunday night.

The scribe, Malin Sarma (43), died on the spot after a speeding truck hit his two-wheeler. He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Sarma, who was a reporter of Barak Television Network, was heading towards Tarapur at around 11 pm after covering an event. The truck driver fled the scene in the vehicle immediately after the incident.

The police said they were probing the case.  On getting news of the incident, local journalists rushed to the site and staged a protest by briefly blocking the road. 

Whether it was a pre-planned murder or a mere accident is something which remains to be investigated by the police. However, journalists in Assam have often come under attack from the miscreants.

In April, a television journalist was allegedly attacked by a group of four men in Tinsukia. The journalist, Upasana Barua Goswami, came under the attack when she had visited a restaurant along with her husband.

Just a few days later, another television-journalist was attacked by five unidentified miscreants in Jorhat. The victim, Rajib Bora, had sustained grievous head injuries in the attack.

In the latest incident last week, a TV journalist, Subrata Kalita, was attacked with a hammer in broad daylight at Beltola area of Guwahati. Later, the police arrested the accused who was allegedly under the influence of drugs at the time of crime. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Journalist death Press freedom Barak Television Network
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp