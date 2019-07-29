Home Nation

Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri received money from chopper scam, ED tells court

ED made the allegations during the hearing of anticipatory bail application filed by Puri before special judge Arvind Kumar,

Published: 29th July 2019 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Ratul Puri (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, received money generated from the VVIP chopper deal scam, the Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court on Monday.

ED made the allegations during the hearing of anticipatory bail application filed by Puri before special judge Arvind Kumar, who extended his interim protection from arrest by a day after the arguments on the application remained inconclusive.

Puri, Chairman of Hindustan Power projects Pvt Ltd, had on July 27 approached the court seeking anticipatory bail in the case, saying he feared arrest in the case.

Alleging political vendetta, senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Puri, said that two BJP lawmakers joined the ruling Congress party in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago and now the ED wants to arrest him since his uncle is the Chief Minister of the state.

The court had on Saturday granted the interim protection till Monday after the ED had sought time to argue the matter, with a direction to appear before the ED.

The probe agency informed the court that Puri appeared before it on Saturday and Sunday.

While opposing Puri's application, the ED Monday told the court that he was trying to "frustrate the investigation" in the case.

"In the middle of the ongoing investigation, the applicant chose to leave the office of the respondent (ED) admittedly, only highlighting his non-cooperation and deliberate evasion," the agency told the court.

Officials had said on Friday that Puri left after some time on the pretext of going to the washroom after he appeared before it for questioning in the case pertaining to the now-scrapped Rs 3,600 crore deal with AgustaWestland.

ED further alleged that the probe has thrown light on his culpability in the case and his concerned foreign entities, in which proceeds of crime (money generated through crime) were received directly from Interstellar Technologies (a co-accused in the case).

"Investigation has revealed that Ratul Puri has received funds from both the chains of money laundering involved," it said.

According to the ED, while one chain involved middleman Christian Michel James, the other belonged to Rajeev Saxena, a co-accused who recently turned approver in the case.

"Investigation has further revealed that the applicant, using the guise of shell companies in the name of others, accumulated proceeds of crime, which have been parked and later laundered to reach the desired beneficiaries, including himself," it said.

The agency said that Puri was non-cooperative and evasive and if granted the relief, he may tamper with the investigation since he was an influential person.

During the argument, Puri's advocate Vijay Aggarwal told the court that he had already appeared before the Enforcement Directorate 25 times, "which shows that he is cooperating in the probe and there was no need of his arrest".

He also said there was no apprehension that he may flee from justice since his passport was already submitted with the court.

The counsel told the court that there was no evidence to claim that his client was tampering with the evidence.

Puri sought some break time from the investigating officer of the case to go to the washroom but slipped away, officials alleged on Saturday.

It is understood that agency officials then tried to call him over his mobile phone but it was off.

The agency is now mulling to summon him again for questioning, they said.

Puri has been grilled by the agency in this case in the past too.

He is the son of Nita and Deepak Puri, the CMD of optical storage media firm Moser Baer.

Nita is Nath's sister.

The AgustaWestland choppers deal was scrapped by India over allegations of corruption and kickbacks being paid in the deal.

The ED and the CBI are probing the case and have already filed multiple charge sheets in the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ratul Puri Kamal nath nephew chopper scam Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp