Maharashtra: Rains fill reservoirs, trigger warning issued

Elsewhere, heavy rains have started filling up reservoirs in Konkan and Western Maharashtra, apart from those in Thane district that supply water to Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river overflows from the Khodshi dam near Karad in Maharashtra on Sunday following heavy monsoon rains | Pti

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Even as road and rail traffic in Maharashtra’s Konkan region was restored, traffic remained crippled in Mumbai region as a portion of a bridge was washed away near Murbad in Thane and Mumbai-Agraal highway due to incessant rains in the region.

The IMD predicted “extremely heavy rainfall” on Monday at isolated places in Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai and “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at few places in Mumbai city and suburban districts.

Elsewhere, heavy rains have started filling up reservoirs in Konkan and Western Maharashtra, apart from those in Thane district that supply water to Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The water stock on Saturday itself crossed 10 lakh million litres, or 69.62 per cent of the required stock (14 lakh million litres).  Over the last week, two catchment area lakes supplying water to Mumbai — Modak Sagar and Tansa — have overflown. 

The Marathwada region, however, has been reeling under severe water crisis. Deaths in Rajasthan,   highway closed in J&K In north India, nine more causalities were reported from Rajasthan where the toll reached 22. Kota and its nearby areas faced flood-like situation. Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended on Sunday morning after a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. 

