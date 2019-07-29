Home Nation

Veteran Congress leader Jaipal Reddy cremated with state honour

Senior Congress leaders and leaders of other parties as well paid tributes to the 77-year-old Congress veteran.

Published: 29th July 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Veteran Congress leader and former union minister S Jaipal Reddy was cremated with full state honour on Monday. Jaipal Reddy passed away in the wee hours of  Sunday at a private hospital. Family members, colleagues, Congress workers and admirers braved heavy rains to bid him a final farewell.  

Jaipal Reddy's elder son Arvind Reddy lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of vedic mantras by priests, while contingents from the state armed police fired three rounds in the air and reversed the arms as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Senior Congress leaders and leaders of other parties as well paid tributes to the 77-year-old Congress veteran. CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, AICC general secretaries Mallikarjun Kharge, Gulam Nabi Azad, PC Chacko, Ramachandra Khuntia, Karnataka former chief minister Siddaramaiah, Karnataka former Assembly speaker K R Ramesh, Rajya Sabha member D Srinivas, animal husbandry minister Talasni Srinivas Yadav, TRS senior MLA T Harish Rao, Congress MLAs Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka , J Geeta Reddy, former minister K Jana Reddy and several politicians and eminent personalities attended the funeral.

Siddaramaiah and Ramesh even carried the body of Jaipal Reddy along with the departed leader's family members, while performing the rituals. An emotional Ramesh broke down as soon as he saw the mortal remains of the late leader.

Earlier, Jaipal Reddy's body was taken to  Gandhi Bhavan where top party leaders, including Sitaram Yechury,  Mallikarjun Kharge, Gulam Nabi Azad, PC Chacko, Ramachandra Khuntia paid their respects. Scores of people and party workers reached Gandhi Bhavan to pay last respect to the departed leader.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaipal Reddy Jaipal Reddy death Jaipal Reddy funeral
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp