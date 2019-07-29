Home Nation

Waters reach danger mark in Bihar, train services hit

Excess rainfall in Nepal and the swollen rivers flowing from the neighbouring country into  north Bihar have only aggravated the flood situation in the eastern state.

By Rajesh Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Train movement was majorly affected in Bihar as the East Central Railway (ECR), headquartered at Hajipur, suspended the rail traffic on Darbhanga-Samastipur section in North Bihar when the flood water crossed the danger mark along with the railway tracks.

Four passenger trains in addition to the Jaynagar-Patna Intercity express have been cancelled on safety reasons, ECR chief spokesperson Rajesh Kumar said

The flood toll mounted to 130 with three more deaths reported from Sheohar district. Sitamarhi (37), Madhubani  (30), and Darbhanga and Araria (12 each)  account for a large share of the casualties. Over 85.50 lakh are affected in 1,253 panchayats of 106 blocks in 13 districts of north Bihar.

According to principal secretary of disaster management department of state government, Pratyay Amrit, altogether 876 NDRF and SDRF personnel were rescuing the stranded people with motor boats. “As many as 888 community kitchens are serving foods to the flood-affected people in 13 districts,” Amrit said.  

Flood recedes in Assam  

Though the flood water has started receding in Assam,  16.19 lakh people are either affected or displaced. The Japanese Encephalitis toll has reached 125.  With inputs from Prasanta Mazumdar in Guwahati

