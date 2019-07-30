CBI grills bank officials in Sterling Biotech case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has started questioning bankers in the Sterling Biotech and Sandesara Group loan cases. The CBI’s banking fraud cell in Delhi has summoned middle management level bank officials to understand the basis on which the banks disbursed the loans to the two groups. The investigation agency has collected some documents from branches of banks that lent the money. “Other bankers related with the loan disbursement to the defaulter group could be called soon,” said sources.

The CBI suspects that Sandesara Group took loans from domestic banks — UCO Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Indian Overseas Bank — to repay loans taken from Nigerian banks. CBI is also investigating SBI caps in the matter as it was the loan syndication company.