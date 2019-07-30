Home Nation

Don't have power to grant minority status to Hindus in seven states: Panel

Citing a 1999 Supreme Court judgment, the NCM on Monday said the power to accord minority status rests with the Central government. 

By Sana Shakil
NEW DELHI: After taking over 1.5 years to assess whether Hindus can be accorded minority status in seven states and a Union territory, the National Commission for Minorities has concluded that it does not have the authority to declare any community as a minority. Citing a 1999 Supreme Court judgment, the NCM on Monday said the power to accord minority status rests with the Central government. 

The matter was first referred to the NCM on December 4, 2017 following which the minorities panel formed a sub-committee to examine the issue. In its report submitted on Monday, the NCM pointed to the SC’s caution that there would be no end to claims of minority status if it were to be decided on the basis of religious thoughts or less numerical strength or lack of health, welfare, power or social rights.

