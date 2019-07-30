Home Nation

Jaipur Diary

After a long wait for Rajasthan, the monsoon seems to have finally hit the state.

Published: 30th July 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Bisalpur dam fills up 
After a long wait for Rajasthan, the monsoon seems to have finally hit the state. The total rainfall for July has exceeded by 10 per cent, as the state received ample rain in the last five days. The rain has also brought relief as the lifeline of Jaipur water supply —  the Bisalpur Dam has now started receiving water from its catchment areas. Earlier, it was almost going dry leading to shortage. The water level at Bisalpur is now 306.15 meter. 

Janta clinics to start in city
The Rajasthan government is opening ‘Janta Clinics’ to improve health services in the state. The pilot project will be kickstarted from Jaipur, where not just medicines but also a sample collection centre will also be opened. The clinics will have a doctor and paramedic staff. “After it becomes successful in Jaipur, the clinics will be opened in other parts of the state as well. This was a part of the CM budget and will be initiated on priority,” said state Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma at Swasthya Bhavan. One of the primary reasons to open these clinics is to ease the burden on big hospitals. Rajasthan’s biggest SMS hospital sees almost 10,000 patients at the OPD alone every day.

Clean energy 
Jaipur Sanskar School in Vaishali Nagar took a major step towards environmental conservation by commissioning a 110 K solar rooftop project. The system will offset the school electricity by 70 per cent, saving `12 lakh a year. Rhea Tharyamal, director of Sanskar School, said educational institutes get high utility bills for which such projects are sustainable options. “Our decision to go solar was motivated by the fact that the project will contribute to reducing our carbon footprint. The impact will be equivalent to planting 800 teak trees over a lifetime.” She added that sustainable and renewable energy is the future.

Jaipur flying high
Friday was a big day for Rajasthan’s aviation history as a Boeing 777 landed for the first time at the Jaipur International Airport. It’s the world’s largest twin-engine aircraft, which usually operates only from Delhi and Mumbai. The flight carried 340 Haj pilgrims. The cherry on the topping was the fact that the aircraft was being piloted by Jaipur’s daughter Captain Parul Shekhawat, whose parents live in the city. Shekhawat has been flying for the last 14 years and has been flying a Boeing 777 for the last two years after she was promoted as a Captain. Boeing 777 with four engines can accommodate 340 passengers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp