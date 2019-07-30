Jaipur Diary

Rajesh Asnani By

Bisalpur dam fills up

After a long wait for Rajasthan, the monsoon seems to have finally hit the state. The total rainfall for July has exceeded by 10 per cent, as the state received ample rain in the last five days. The rain has also brought relief as the lifeline of Jaipur water supply — the Bisalpur Dam has now started receiving water from its catchment areas. Earlier, it was almost going dry leading to shortage. The water level at Bisalpur is now 306.15 meter.

Janta clinics to start in city

The Rajasthan government is opening ‘Janta Clinics’ to improve health services in the state. The pilot project will be kickstarted from Jaipur, where not just medicines but also a sample collection centre will also be opened. The clinics will have a doctor and paramedic staff. “After it becomes successful in Jaipur, the clinics will be opened in other parts of the state as well. This was a part of the CM budget and will be initiated on priority,” said state Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma at Swasthya Bhavan. One of the primary reasons to open these clinics is to ease the burden on big hospitals. Rajasthan’s biggest SMS hospital sees almost 10,000 patients at the OPD alone every day.

Clean energy

Jaipur Sanskar School in Vaishali Nagar took a major step towards environmental conservation by commissioning a 110 K solar rooftop project. The system will offset the school electricity by 70 per cent, saving `12 lakh a year. Rhea Tharyamal, director of Sanskar School, said educational institutes get high utility bills for which such projects are sustainable options. “Our decision to go solar was motivated by the fact that the project will contribute to reducing our carbon footprint. The impact will be equivalent to planting 800 teak trees over a lifetime.” She added that sustainable and renewable energy is the future.

Jaipur flying high

Friday was a big day for Rajasthan’s aviation history as a Boeing 777 landed for the first time at the Jaipur International Airport. It’s the world’s largest twin-engine aircraft, which usually operates only from Delhi and Mumbai. The flight carried 340 Haj pilgrims. The cherry on the topping was the fact that the aircraft was being piloted by Jaipur’s daughter Captain Parul Shekhawat, whose parents live in the city. Shekhawat has been flying for the last 14 years and has been flying a Boeing 777 for the last two years after she was promoted as a Captain. Boeing 777 with four engines can accommodate 340 passengers.