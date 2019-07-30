Home Nation

Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje requests Centre's assistance in tracing missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha

The 60-year-old businessman, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and former external affairs minister SM Krishna has been untraceable since last evening.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha. (Photo| File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting them for central assistance in tracing the missing founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, a resident of her constituency.

Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, of which the missing businessman is a resident, Karandlaje handed over a letter to Shah over the matter.

Halappa Gowda, a relative of Siddhartha visited Nethravathi Bridge along with Congress leader Ramanatha Rai. (Photo| Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/ EPS)
 

"The renowned businessman VG Siddhartha is found to be missing since yesterday from Dakshina Kannada District of Karnataka. The state government has already started search operations in the Netravati bridge area. The heavy rain and the current weather condition in Karnataka are causing a problem for the speedy search operations", a portion of the letter reads.

READ| Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha's last letter: I failed as entrepreneur, faced harassment from IT

She also wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking assistance in tracing Siddhartha.

She has requested the Central Government for the deployment of coastal guards, central forces and helicopters to aid in the search of the missing businessman.

The 60-year-old businessman, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and former external affairs minister SM Krishna has been untraceable since last evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shobha Karandlaje VG Siddharth Cafe coffee day CCD owner
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp