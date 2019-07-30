Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje requests Centre's assistance in tracing missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP lawmaker from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje on Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and wrote letter to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh requesting them for central assistance in tracing the missing founder-owner of Cafe Coffee Day, VG Siddhartha, a resident of her constituency.

Member of Parliament from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency, of which the missing businessman is a resident, Karandlaje handed over a letter to Shah over the matter.

Halappa Gowda, a relative of Siddhartha visited Nethravathi Bridge along with Congress leader Ramanatha Rai. (Photo| Rajesh Shetty Ballalbagh/ EPS)



"The renowned businessman VG Siddhartha is found to be missing since yesterday from Dakshina Kannada District of Karnataka. The state government has already started search operations in the Netravati bridge area. The heavy rain and the current weather condition in Karnataka are causing a problem for the speedy search operations", a portion of the letter reads.

She also wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh seeking assistance in tracing Siddhartha.

She has requested the Central Government for the deployment of coastal guards, central forces and helicopters to aid in the search of the missing businessman.

The 60-year-old businessman, son-in-law of former Karnataka chief minister and former external affairs minister SM Krishna has been untraceable since last evening.