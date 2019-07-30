Home Nation

Lookout notice issued against Azam Khan's close aide Alay Hasan Khan in extortion case

Hasan is a former Rampur circle officer who is wanted in 27 cases of extortion and land grabbing.

Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

RAMPUR: The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued a lookout circular (LOC) at international airports, sea ports and land borders for former Rampur circle officer Alay Hasan Khan, who is a close aide of Rampur MP Azam Khan.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said the LOC has been issued against Hasan who is wanted in 27 cases of extortion and land grabbing. The cases have been lodged at Azeemnagar police station by Aliya Ganj village residents.

Hasan, after retiring from the state police, is currently in-charge of security and is posted at Khan's Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Sharma also confirmed that police have submitted a charge sheet against Azam Khan in 13 cases registered against him in violation of the model code of conduct and various other IPC sections before a court here.

"Notices have been issued to administrative officer and manager of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University to produce the registered sale deeds of the land which the university and its chancellor had claimed was sold by farmers. The farmers have now lodged an FIR against him," the Rampur SP said.

"We have also asked the university authorities to produce evidences of payment which they had claimed were given to farmers while purchasing their land for the university's construction," he added.

