Need for rules on sending Bills to House panels: Venkaiah Naidu

The opposition wrote a letter on July 25 expressing anguish and concern over passage of Bills without scrutiny by either Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees.

Published: 30th July 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After members of 17 opposition parties raised the issue of Bills being passed without scrutiny, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu Monday said there was a need for codification of guidelines for scrutiny of Bills. However, he added that the claims that the voice of opposition was being smoothers did not stand scrutiny.

The opposition wrote a letter on July 25 expressing anguish and concern over passage of Bills without scrutiny by either Parliamentary Standing or Select Committees. The letter came after the RTI (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed by the Upper House despite opposition demanding it be sent to the select committee.

Suggesting upon the need for codification of guidelines that could make the road ahead much clear for scrutiny of Bills, Naidu said. “It can’t be anybody’s case that every Bill should be subjected to scrutiny by one or the other parliamentary committee. Such scrutiny may be decided upon based on the complexity of issues involved in a legislative proposal what warrant such detailed scrutiny,” he added.

TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu Bills Parliament Session Rajya Sabha
