Home Nation

Power disconnection to legendary writer Munshi Premchand's house near Varanasi triggers row

Durga Prasad Shrivatava, a Lamhi villager and an active organiser of the Lamhi Mahotsav since 2011, alleged that the power supply to the house was disconnected four-five days back.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Munshi Premchand, born Dhanpat Rai (31 July 1880 - 8 October 1936) was one of the most celebrated writers the Indian subcontinent has ever produced. His works, written in Hindustani have inspired writers, filmmakers and revolutionaries to understand realism and produce work of art. Premchand literature has inspired a number of works onscreen and that too from some prolific directors including Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. Here are some of them.

Munshi Premchand, born Dhanpat Rai (31 July 1880 - 8 October 1936) was one of the most celebrated writers the Indian subcontinent has ever produced. His works, written in Hindustani have inspired writers, filmmakers and revolutionaries to understand realism and produce work of art. Premchand literature has inspired a number of works onscreen and that too from some prolific directors including Satyajit Ray and Mrinal Sen. Here are some of them. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)

By PTI

VARANASI: The UP Power Corporation on Monday restored the power supply to Munshi Premchand's ancestral house at Lamhi on the city's outskirts amid a row over its alleged disconnection by them early last week, days before the renowned Hindi novelist's 139th birth anniversary celebrations.

Varanasi District Magistrate Surendra Singh, however, denied that the power supply to the legendry writer's ancestral village home was ever disconnected.

Durga Prasad Shrivatava, a Lamhi villager and an active organiser of the Lamhi Mahotsav since 2011, alleged that the power supply to the house was disconnected four-five days back by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation officials over the alleged non-payment of electricity dues.

This left organisers make preparations for the celebration of the late master story teller's 139th birthday on July 31 amid the candlelight and lanterns, said Srivastava.

"The power was restored only today after a widespread resentment among Lamhi villagers and Varanasi residents here, Srivastva told PTI on phone.

Varanasi DM Singh, however, stoutly denied the allegation that the power was disconnected by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation officials.

Responding to a telephone call from New Delhi, Singh told PTI that the power supply line was rather snapped due to "carelessness" by some labourers, engaged by the Varanasi Development Authority to paint the two-room house of the late writer.

"There was no controversy at all. The power supply was disrupted due to carelessness of labourers in handling ladders and snapping the power lines," he said.

"I personally visited the village today with power department officials and got the power lines connected after I heard of allegations," he said.

Singh explained that there are two houses in the village linked to Munshi Premchand -- one his ancestral house and another a museum named after him.

"While the museum is managed by the state's Culture Department, the house is a private property, which is not visited by even the distant kin of the legendary writer," said Singh.

Accordingly, the Varanasi Development Authority has undertaken the repairing and painting of the building in the run-up to the the Lamhi Mahotsav, he said.

He added that even the electricity bills of the author's private ancestral house have not been paid by anybody for several years.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Munshi Premchand Varanasi UP Power Corporation UP Government Lamhi Varanasi District Magistrate Premchand Varanasi Development Authority
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp