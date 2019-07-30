RSS chief hints at a decision over Art 370, 35 A in Mathura

Home Nation

Mohan Bhagwat was in Vrindavan on Monday to attend the Sant Sammelan being organised by Sudama Kutir ashram.

By Namita Bajpai
LUCKNOW: In a major development, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday dropped a hint about allegedly a decision over Article 370 and 35 A in days to come. The RSS chief was in Vrindavan on Monday to attend the Sant Sammelan being organised by Sudama Kutir ashram.

As per the sources, in response to a surprise query of Vrindavan saints over removal of Article 370 and 35 A granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the RSS chief avoided a direct reply but quipped that the wish of the saints would be fulfilled soon. 

According to Sant Gyananand of Krishnakripa Dham Asharam in Vridavan, Mathura, the saints were of the view that Kashmir was an integral part of India and hence no special status should be accorded to it. The seer said that there was no discussion over the construction Ram temple in the land of Krishna.

Besides, holding deliberations over the education system and ways to improve it to bolster nation-building, the RSS chief also laid stress on ending the caste system in Indian society. He emphasised over the sentiment of being a Hindu beyond any caste or creed considerations. Besides the discussion of Art 370, the issue of triple talaq also came up for the discussion and the RSS chief prised the government’s efforts to ensure justice to Muslim women who were suffering from this social vice day in and day out.

