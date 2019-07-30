Sangh Parivar to start Army school to prepare students for armed forces

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: With an aim to prepare future armymen, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is ready to start an ‘Army School’ near Khadwaya village in Shikarpur area of Bulandshahr district in western UP.

To be managed by the Sangh’s education wing Vidya Bharti, the school would attempt to train students to become officers in Indian Army and paramilitary forces. Named as Rajju Bhaiyya Sainik Vidya Mandir after former RSS sarsanghchalak who was born in Bulandshahr in 1922, the army school will be first such initiative.

The school will adopt the syllabus of Central Board of Secondary Education and will run classes from VI to XII. While 28 rooms of all-boys residential school were ready, the school management plans to start the first session from 2020.

Admissions will be limited to class VI alone in the initial years. Though Vidya Bharti runs over 20,000 schools across the country, it will the first such Army school, the model of which, if successful, will be replicated in other parts of the country as well, according to a source in the Sangh.

It will a three-storey building comprising class rooms, conference hall, library, labs beside a training ground. As per a member of management committee, the school premises would be spread over sprawling 32 bigha land which has been donated by ex-Armyman Chaudhary Rajpal Singh. of 32 bighas, 16 will house the school building while rest 16 bighas will be used to construct a stadium where military training will be imparted to the students.

The first batch of students would consist of 160 students of which 56 seats would be reserved for the children of martyrs. The admission would be given on the basis of entrance test. Children will have to go through physical test also. In the first year, there will be four sections having 40 students each. The school management will hold a meeting with retired Army officers from across the country to thrash out a course in Army training.