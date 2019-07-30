Home Nation

Soldier killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K's Rajouri ​

In the exchange of fire, 34-year-old Naik Krishan Lal was killed. Lal hailed from Akhnoor district's Ghagriyal village.

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: An Army jawan was killed as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, officials said.

Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistan's army posts and casualties of its soldiers, they said.

In the exchange of fire, Naik Krishan Lal (34) was killed, the officials said.

"The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district today," Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said the Indian Army responded strongly and effectively.

"Heavy damage to Pakistan army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers were inflicted by our troops," he added.

Anand described Lal as a "brave, highly motivated and sincere" soldier.

The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty, the PRO said.

Lal hailed from Akhnoor district's Ghagriyal village.

He is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi, he said.

Pakistani troops also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tanghar area of north Kashmir, the officials said.

This is the third such violation in as many days.

On Monday, Pakistani troops had resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district.

A 10-day-old baby was killed and two persons injured in heavy shelling by Pakistan along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district on Sunday.

