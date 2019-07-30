Home Nation

Two Delhi AAP members join BJP

Sardar Khan, president of the AAP's Doctor Cell and the ruling party's Shakur Basti assembly constituency's ex-treasurer Gaurav Chauhan joined BJP.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members joined the BJP on Monday and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has become a "hub" of corruption.

Sardar Khan, president of the AAP's Doctor Cell and the ruling party's Shakur Basti assembly constituency's ex-treasurer Gaurav Chauhan joined the saffron party in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

ALSO READ: CM Kejriwal woos unauthorised colonies’ voters

"The target for the membership campaign has been achieved and I congratulate the BJP team for it. Today, Delhi is ahead in the campaign. Politicians, artistes, officers and people of other sections have joined the BJP during this campaign," he said.

People who joined the AAP with the intention to serve the country feel cheated and now, they are joining the BJP to serve the nation, Tiwari said.

ALSO READ: Eye on polls, Delhi government plans mega free Wi-Fi outreach

Khan, who joined the BJP along with his family members, alleged that the AAP has become a "hub" of corruption and Kejriwal was patronizing it.

"The AAP is not the party which was formed after being influenced by the thoughts of Anna Hazare.

Before becoming chief minister, Kejriwal used to say that the person who becomes the chief minister completely changes afterwards.

"Today Kejriwal has also changed and the people who raise voice against him are removed from the party," Khan said.

The other AAP member who moved to the saffron fold, Chauhan, said he joined the BJP after being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and the leadership of Tiwari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party aap BJP Manoj Tiwari Gaurav Chauhan Sardar Khan
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Sanjay Sinh resigns from Congress, ready to join BJP
Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha. (File photo)
All you need to know about the hunt for missing CCD owner VG Siddhartha
Gallery
As Bollywood actor Sonu Sood turns 46, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the handsome hunk. (File Photo | PTI)
Happy birthday Sonu Sood: Here are some rare photos of the 'Dabangg' actor
Who will be the key players as England look to extend their streak of not losing a home Test series to Australia since 2001? | AP
Ashes 2019: Five key England players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp