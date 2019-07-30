Two Delhi AAP members join BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members joined the BJP on Monday and alleged that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has become a "hub" of corruption.

Sardar Khan, president of the AAP's Doctor Cell and the ruling party's Shakur Basti assembly constituency's ex-treasurer Gaurav Chauhan joined the saffron party in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.



ALSO READ: CM Kejriwal woos unauthorised colonies’ voters

"The target for the membership campaign has been achieved and I congratulate the BJP team for it. Today, Delhi is ahead in the campaign. Politicians, artistes, officers and people of other sections have joined the BJP during this campaign," he said.

People who joined the AAP with the intention to serve the country feel cheated and now, they are joining the BJP to serve the nation, Tiwari said.



ALSO READ: Eye on polls, Delhi government plans mega free Wi-Fi outreach

Khan, who joined the BJP along with his family members, alleged that the AAP has become a "hub" of corruption and Kejriwal was patronizing it.

"The AAP is not the party which was formed after being influenced by the thoughts of Anna Hazare.

Before becoming chief minister, Kejriwal used to say that the person who becomes the chief minister completely changes afterwards.

"Today Kejriwal has also changed and the people who raise voice against him are removed from the party," Khan said.

The other AAP member who moved to the saffron fold, Chauhan, said he joined the BJP after being influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies and the leadership of Tiwari.