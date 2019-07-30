Two killed, one injured in wall collapse in Thane

By ANI

THANE: Two persons were killed while another sustained injuries when a wall of a house collapsed due to a landslide following incessant rains in Kalwa area of Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The house owner and his son, identified as Birendra Gautam and Sunny Gautam, were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital but were declared dead by the doctors.

A 35-year-old woman of the same family, who was also injured, is undergoing treatment at the same hospital, an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

Nineteen people were rescued by personnel of the Regional Disaster Management Committee of the TMC and the fire brigade from the Adarsh Mitra Mandal Chawl, where the landslide occurred.

Mumbai and its adjoining areas are likely to receive heavy rains in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said on Tuesday.