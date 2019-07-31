Home Nation

Bill still lacks teeth, will provide only partial succour, says triple talaq victim

Sameena Begum, who has been a victim of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy, is happy that the triple talaq Bill has finally been passed, but she feels the law still lacks teeth.

Published: 31st July 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sameena with her son | Parveen Negi

By Kanu Sarda
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Sameena Begum, who has been a victim of triple talaq, nikah halala and polygamy, is happy that the triple talaq Bill has finally been passed, but she feels the law still lacks teeth.

“Though the law adds a criminal provision, it is silent on who will pay maintenance to women and children if the husband goes to jail for three years. A clause should be added wherein the husband needs to deposit the amount before being sent to jail,” Sameena said.

She also stressed that cases under the new law should be wrapped up in six months. Sameena also questioned the Bill lacking a provision to secure the future of children when the parents are fighting in court and not taking into account the stigma that the wife and children may have to face.

Sameena’s troubles began in 1999 when she was married at the age of 18 to a man in Delhi. Beaten and abused for dowry, she filed a police complaint and was given talaq.

Sameena’s family forced her to remarry an older man who was already married. During her third pregnancy she was again given triple talaq over the phone.

TAGS
Triple talaq bill Talaq-e-bidddat Sameena Begum triple talaq Rajya Sabha
