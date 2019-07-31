Home Nation

BJP, Shiv Sena will contest Maharashtra Assembly polls together, says CM Fadnavis

Fadnavis' statement has put to rest the rumours, at least for now, that the saffron allies might contest separately to accommodate turncoats of the Congress and the NCP.

Published: 31st July 2019 03:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

Thackeray_and_Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | File/ PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: On the eve of the launch of his mass outreach programme aimed at building momentum ahead of the assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reiterated the BJP and the Shiv Sena would contest together unlike 2014.

Speaking at a function after inducting four MLAs of the Congress and the NCP into the BJP, the chief minister said the BJP, the Sena and allied parties would like to "break the record of winning a maximum number of seats in the state polls".

Fadnavis' statement has put to rest the rumours, at least for now, that the saffron allies might contest separately to accommodate turncoats of the Congress and the NCP.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has witnessed a string of desertions in the recent past.

On Tuesday, three MLAs of the NCP and one of the Congress resigned from the state Legislative Assembly.

They joined the BJP in the presence of the chief minister and state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ | BJP, Shiv Sena explore own strength before Maharashtra Assembly election

The three NCP MLAs who switched their loyalties are Shivendraraje Bhosale from Satara, Sandeep Naik from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, and Vaibhav Pichad from Akole in Ahmednagar district.

The lone Congress MLA is Kalidas Kolambkar from Wadala in Mumbai.

"The BJP, the Shiv Sena and allied parties will contest the assembly elections jointly. We want to break the record of winning the maximum number of seats in Maharashtra," the chief minister said.

Pointing out the likely discord over sharing of seats, a BJP leader said Vaibhav and Kolambkar have been generally contesting against opponents from the Sena from their respective constituencies of Akole and Wadala.

"As they have joined the BJP, the party will most likely field them from their respective constituencies in the assembly polls. A million-dollar question is will the Shiv Sena be ready to share those seats with the BJP?" he said.

Fadnavis is embarking on a month-long 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' beginning from Amravati district in east Maharashtra on Thursday.

The yatra will culminate in Nashik in north Maharashtra on August 31.

The saffron alliance in Maharashtra has survived various vicissitudes in the past.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had contested the 2014 elections separately but joined hands later to form a BJP-led government.

In the keenly-fought polls, the BJP had won 122 out of total 288 seats and the Shiv Sena 63.

The Congress and the NCP had won 42 and 41 seats, respectively.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shiv Sena BJP Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Polls Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp