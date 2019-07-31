Centre hands over Unnao rape survivor's accident probe to CBI

Express News Service

NEW DELHI & LUCKNOW: The Centre on Tuesday handed over the probe into the road accident involving Unnao rape survivor to the CBI, even as the Supreme Court took cognisance of a letter written by her to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 12 apprehending such an attack on her family by the accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar.

CBI officials said the agency is all set to file an FIR into the accident. It has also alerted its officials who may visit the accident site in Rae Bareli and take details from officials of the Gurubakshganj police station.

In her letter to the CJI, the Allahabad High Court and UP government officials, the rape survivor had alleged that relatives and supporters of Sengar had threatened her family and asked them to withdraw the rape case.

The CJI has asked the court’s Secretary-General to prepare a note on the letter and put it up for perusal. The letter signed by the girl, her mother and aunt stated that on July 7, Naveen Singh, son of rape accused Shasi Singh, Manoj Singh, brother of another accused Kuldeep Singh and one Kunnu Mishra, had visited their house and threatened them. The letter states that the above persons claimed the trial judge would be bought off and Sengar’s and Shasi’s bail would be ensured.

Thereafter, false cases would be lodged against the family. It added that similar threats continued on July 8 with the rape survivor requesting the SC to take action. The family had also approached the CBI last month seeking transfer of the trial to Delhi. The government, meanwhile, initiated the process for a separate CBI probe on the rape survivor’s family’s insistence that the accident was a ‘hit’ ordered by Sengar.

Sengar, 10 of his accomplices and 19 unnamed persons were booked under sections 302, 307, 506 and 120 B of IPC, on Monday following the complaint of the survivor’s uncle.

Meanwhile, the rape survivor and her lawyer were reported to be ‘critical but stable’ at King George’s Medical College’s trauma unit where they were admitted after the accident.

UP Police constitute SIT to probe accident

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe into a road accident involving the Unnao rape survivor. “We have constituted an SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Raebareli Shahi Shekhar to probe into the mishap in Rae Bareli on Sunday,” IG (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar said. Circle officers Gopinath Soni, Lakshmikant Gautam and R P Shahi will also be members of the team, he said

Rape survivor’s uncle gets one-day parole

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted one-day parole to Unnao rape survivor’s uncle to attend the last rites of his wife who was killed in the road accident. High Court’s Lucknow bench, comprising Justice Mohammad F A Khan, directed the officials concerned including the jail superintendent and district authorities to ensure that her uncle was taken for the cremation at Gangaghat in Unnao amid tight security