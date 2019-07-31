Congress, DMK and other parties walk out from Lok Sabha over Unnao case

By PTI

NEW DELHI Opposition parties on Wednesday again raised in Lok Sabha the issue of the accident case of the Unnao rape survivor and walked out of the House demanding a reply from the government on the matter.

Members from the Congress, DMK, NCP, RSP and IUML walked out of the House protesting over the alleged threats to the life of the rape survivor and her family.

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Home Minister Amit Shah has not responded to the issue despite the opposition raking up the matter repeatedly. He said though a CBI probe is on, the family members of the survivor have claimed that they face a threat to life.

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi along with Chowdhury and other Congress members walked out along with members from other parties. After coming back to the House, Chowdhury sought to raise the Unnao issue again.

Then, Speaker Om Birla said the member has already mentioned the issue. The Speaker also told members that it was decided among members that issues related to states would not be raised in the House. "I don't have any problem if members want to raise issues related to states," he said.

On Tuesday also, opposition parties had raised the issue in the House. Before walking out, RSP leader N K Premachandran mentioned an incident of a person being burnt alive in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly not chanting 'Jai Shriram'.

On Sunday, the car in which the rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an overspeeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing two members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured. The CBI has booked BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and 10 other under murder charges in the accident case.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday filed a murder case against BJP MLA Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor's family filed a complaint, alleging "conspiracy" behind the accident.

During the Zero Hour, Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay said different questions about law and order situation in West Bengal were being asked in the House even though it has been said that state subjects would not be raised here.