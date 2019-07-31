Home Nation

Former CBI Special Director Rakesh Asthana given additional charge of NCB Director General 

NEW DELHI: Director General of Civil Aviation Security Rakesh Asthana has been given the additional charge of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved for "entrustment of the additional charge of the post of Director General Narcotics Control Bureau" to the 1984-batch Gujarat cadre IPS officer for next six months or till a new incumbent is appointed.

The post of NCB chief was lying vacant since July 4 after incumbent Abhay was appointed as Director of Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Asthana, who was second in command in the CBI, was transferred as DG CAS after a bitter tug of war with the then chief of the investigation agency Alok Verma.

Both officers had levelled allegations of corruption on each other after which they were sent on leave by the Centre.

The CBI had registered an FIR against Asthana alleging corruption.

He had strongly denied all the allegations and had claimed that he was booked because of a complaint he made against Verma.

 

