Former Congress Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh joins BJP

Sinh asserted that the entire country has reposed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and he too has decided to support Modi.

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh with his wife Amita Singh. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS). (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after quitting the Congress and his Rajya Sabha membership, Sanjay Sinh joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders, including its working president J P Nadda.

Sanjay Sinh joined the saffron party along with his wife Amita Sinh.

He asserted that the entire country has reposed its faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and he too has decided to support Modi.

Nadda said their induction in the BJP will strengthen the party.

A member of erstwhile Amethi royalty, Sanjay Sinh wields considerable influence in Amethi and the neighbouring region, which includes Raibareli, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He had been in the BJP earlier as well.

