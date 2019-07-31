Ghost of Vyapam returns: Probe to lodge cases in 197 pending complaints

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Four years after the CBI took over investigations into 212 cases of the multi-layered Vyapam scam from the Madhya Pradesh Police Special Task Force (MPSTF) on the directions of the Supreme Court in July 2015, the MPSTF has begun systematic investigations into 197 complaints pertaining to different matters of the scam.

A 20-strong team of the MPSTF has been tasked with detailed investigations into the 197 complaints followed by lodging of cases into these complaints which pertain to alleged fraud in various exams and government recruitments tests carried out by the Vyavsayik Parkiskha Mandal (VYAPAM) in the past.

After the CBI started investigations into the 212 cases, 1040 complaints were pending with the MPSTF. Out of these, 313 anonymous complaints were closed in the want of sufficient factual evidence.

“While some of the pending complaints are anonymous, some other complaints were filed by senior politicians, among them ex-CM Digvijaya Singh and ex-MLA Paras Saklecha (Congress), besides Vyapam scam whistle-blowers, Anand Rai, Prashant Pandey and Ashish Chaturvedi,” a key source at MPSTF HQ told this newspaper.

Most of the complaints pertain to the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state and their thorough investigations could lead another major political storm over the scam in the Congress-ruled state.