HC grants bail to Patidar quota agitation leader Alpesh Kathiriya in sedition case

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Patidar quota agitation leader Alpesh Kathiriya in a sedition case filed in Surat in 2015.

Justice V M Pancholi granted him bail on the condition that he shall not enter Surat district for six months and keep the investigation officer informed about his address.

The court also warned Kathiriya against entering into a confrontation with police or any other authority.

Kathiriya, member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and associate of Hardik Patel who led the agitation for quota for the Patidar community in 2015, was granted bail by a court in Surat on December 3 last year.

The same court revoked the bail-in January after the state government approached it and argued that Kathiriya had violated the bail conditions when he got into a spat with traffic police in Surat on December 27, 2018, and abused them.

Kathiriya challenged the lower court's order in the high court, which granted him relief on Wednesday.

The Surat court, meanwhile, has concluded the hearing on his plea seeking discharge from the sedition case, and is likely to pass the order on Thursday.

The PAAS leader who hails from Surat was arrested on November 19, 2018, in a sedition case registered at Amroli police station in Surat in the wake of the quota agitation.

Kathiriya has already been granted bail by the high court in another sedition case filed against him in Ahmedabad.

He, along with Hardik Patel and PAAS members Dinesh Bambhaniya and Chirag Patel, was booked for sedition following the August 2015 quota agitation which turned violent in some parts of Gujarat, leaving 14 people dead.

While the other three were arrested and later obtained bail from the high court, Kathiriya was declared absconder by the police.

He was arrested in August last year after being detained with Hardik Patel when the latter was on his way to take part in a symbolic protest fast.