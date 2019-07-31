Home Nation

HC grants bail to Patidar quota agitation leader Alpesh Kathiriya in sedition case

Justice V M Pancholi granted him bail on the condition that he shall not enter Surat district for six months and keep the investigation officer informed about his address.

Published: 31st July 2019 06:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 06:51 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

Image for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday granted bail to Patidar quota agitation leader Alpesh Kathiriya in a sedition case filed in Surat in 2015.

Justice V M Pancholi granted him bail on the condition that he shall not enter Surat district for six months and keep the investigation officer informed about his address.

The court also warned Kathiriya against entering into a confrontation with police or any other authority.

Kathiriya, member of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and associate of Hardik Patel who led the agitation for quota for the Patidar community in 2015, was granted bail by a court in Surat on December 3 last year.

The same court revoked the bail-in January after the state government approached it and argued that Kathiriya had violated the bail conditions when he got into a spat with traffic police in Surat on December 27, 2018, and abused them.

Kathiriya challenged the lower court's order in the high court, which granted him relief on Wednesday.

The Surat court, meanwhile, has concluded the hearing on his plea seeking discharge from the sedition case, and is likely to pass the order on Thursday.

The PAAS leader who hails from Surat was arrested on November 19, 2018, in a sedition case registered at Amroli police station in Surat in the wake of the quota agitation.

Kathiriya has already been granted bail by the high court in another sedition case filed against him in Ahmedabad.

He, along with Hardik Patel and PAAS members Dinesh Bambhaniya and Chirag Patel, was booked for sedition following the August 2015 quota agitation which turned violent in some parts of Gujarat, leaving 14 people dead.

While the other three were arrested and later obtained bail from the high court, Kathiriya was declared absconder by the police.

He was arrested in August last year after being detained with Hardik Patel when the latter was on his way to take part in a symbolic protest fast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alpesh Kathiriya Gujarat High Court Patidar quota agitation
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp