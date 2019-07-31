Home Nation

HRD ministry to use ‘practical’ suggestions from draft National Education Policy

The 477-page draft NEP prepared by a 9-member committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan.

Published: 31st July 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Human Resources Development Ministry has decided to carry out a “screening” of the draft National Education Policy (NEP) to distinguish “implementable” recommendations from the “vague” ones before the government finally adopts them.

For this, 10 subgroups comprising educationists from the higher education sector have been tasked with studying the proposed NEP while the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is picking the practical aspects of the school education department.

The 477-page draft NEP prepared by a 9-member committee headed by former Indian Space Research Organisation chief K Kasturirangan.

The draft NEP which was released publicly just after the Modi government’s second term began has suggested some radical changes in country’s education system. This includes introduction of 4 year- undergraduate degree courses in universities, moving to a 5+3+3+4 education structure instead of the current 10+2+3 to expand the ambit of the Right to Education Act-from playschools to class XII—to stress on Indian languages to regulation of fee in private schools.

The draft has also suggested Liberal education with broad multi-disciplinary exposure, will be the basis of higher education.“It was however felt that not all suggestions related to school and higher education are practical and all key recommendations, therefore, need to be assessed thoroughly,” said a senior official. “Now the aspects that are implementable will be put down separately. After the final draft comes to us, we will take a view.”

The draft NEP, for which the government has already received nearly 80,000 suggestions from various stakeholders, has also suggested incorporation of Indian knowledge system into the curriculum whose topics might include Indian contribution to mathematics, astronomy, philosophy, psychology, yoga, architecture, medicine as well as governance, polity, society and conservation.   

Starting Tuesday, a number of meetings have also been planned with parliamentarians to take the policy forward, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HRD ministry National Education Policy Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp