Mob attacks alleged cow smugglers in Alwar as Gehlot govt introduces anti-lynching Bill

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: On the day when the Gehlot government introduced a bill against mob lynching in the Rajasthan assembly, another cow-related lynching case has erupted in Alwar district. On Tuesday, a bunch of Gau Rakshaks and alleged cow smugglers clashed, following which three people were hospitalised.

While one among the smugglers were admitted to ICU after being beaten by the Gau Rakshaks, two villagers were hurt when the smugglers opened fire.

According to Kathumar police, villagers confronted three smugglers who were seen taking away 10-15 cows. The trio fired 10-15 rounds at the group before one of them was caught smuggler near a tubewell. The hospitalised smuggler has been identified as Salim Nagal Gulpada, a resident of Bharatpur.

Several officials including Alwar Additional Superintendent of Police, Pushpendra Singh, reached the hospital following the incident. He said a team has been dispatched to nab the other two smugglers.

According to Salim's statement, the bullets were fired by one of his mates, Jaikam.

In view of the recent incidents of mob lynching, a bill was been introduced in the Rajasthan Assembly to prevent mobs gathering and taking law into their own hands.

According to the provisions of the bill, being part of a mob and indulging in beating another person or attacking another person will attract a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh. If somebody is seen in a video as being part of a mob (that indulges in lynching), that too will attract a fine of Rs 25000. Incidents of mob lynching will be investigated by an IG rank officer.