No permission given for organising 'Sunburn' EDM festival in Goa: Minister 

The organisers of Sunburn, which began in Goa in 2007, had stopped hosting their popular annual music event in the coastal state a few years ago.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Image of a 'Sunburn' event used for representational purpose (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government has not given permission for organising the Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival `Sunburn' in the state in the current fiscal, Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar told the Assembly on Wednesday.

In a written reply tabled in the House, Ajgaonkar said no permission has been granted by the government to host the EDM festival in Goa in 2019-20.

He was responding to a question by Nilkant Halarnkar (BJP).

Ajgaonkar also told the House an amount of Rs 71.17 lakh is due from Sunburn organisers M/s Percept Live Pvt Ltd towards services provided by the police department for the event held in 2015-16.

He said the police department has issued several reminders to the organisers for recovering the outstanding dues.

The organisers of Sunburn, which began in Goa in 2007, had stopped hosting their popular annual music event in the coastal state a few years ago.

 

