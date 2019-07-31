Bihar: Parties at war over don-turned-MLA Anant Singh's viral audio tape

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The Bihar Pradesh Congress party came out to defend don-turned-politician, Anant Singh, who is now an independent MLA from Mokama, in connection with a viral audio tape in which he is heard speaking about the murder of two people to a shooter.

State president of Congress party Madan Mohan Jha told the media that Singh was being targeted out of political vendetta without proper investigation. Subodh Rai, MLC of RJD accused the state government of targeting Anant Singh without investigation. But BJP and the JD-U leaders lambasted the Congress and RJD together for siding with a don-turn politician.

Trouble started mounting against him when the Pandarak police in Patna arrested three criminals, who were allegedly sent by Singh to gun down two persons Bhola Singh and his brother Vivek Singh in Barh. Bhola Singh was also once said to be the right-hand man of Anant Singh but parted his associated with him over some differences a year ago.

The police on Monday evening put up a court notice at the official residence of MLA in Patna in which he has been directed to give a ‘voice sample’ at Forensic Science Laboratory on August 1 to examine whether the voice of a person in the audiotape matches with the voice of the MLA.