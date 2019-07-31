Home Nation

PM Modi betrayed people who voted for hassle-free economy: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi

Singhvi's comments come amid the death of shortly after CCD owner VG Siddhartha's body was found in a river in Karnataka.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi. (File| ANI)

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi (File| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the people who voted for an independent and hassle-free economy. His comments came shortly after CCD owner VG Siddhartha's body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.

Siddhartha, who disappeared on his way to Mangaluru from Bengaluru in Karnataka, had said in a letter a few days ago he felt harassed when the Income Tax Department attached "our shares on two separate occasions to block our Mindtree deal and then taking position of our Coffee Day shares, although revised returns have been filed by us".

The Congress has also given adjournment notices in Lok Sabha to discuss what led to the death of Siddhartha.

Condoling the demise of Siddhartha, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said his death reflected a "worrying trend". "Ease of Doing Business" under BJP translates into "Ease of Ending Business". The #VGSiddhartha tragedy reflects the worst of a broader, deeply worrying trend," he tweeted.

ALSO READ| Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha's last letter: I failed as entrepreneur, faced harassment from I-T

A tweet from the Karnataka Congress' Twitter handle squarely blamed the tragedy on the "harassment" by Income Tax officials. "#VGSiddhartha case is very unfortunate. Result of harassment by IT officials & decline of India's entrepreneurial position turning virulent by the day, with Tax Terror & collapse of economy. Companies which flourished under UPA have been shut down with many people being jobless," the tweet said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Abhishek Singhvi VG Siddhartha Shashi Tharoor VG Siddhartha death PM Modi betrayal Cafe Coffee Day
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp