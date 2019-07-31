Home Nation

RIP VG Siddhartha: Twitter remembers acts of kindness

In 2010, Nandita Iyer was looking for milk to feed her toddler son at the Mumbai airport, when she came across a CCD that provided milk without charging for it.

Published: 31st July 2019 07:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:11 PM   |  A+A-

Café Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha.

The body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha, who had gone missing, was found on Wednesday. (File photo)

By Online Desk

Thirty-six hours after CCD founder VG Siddhartha went missing near the Netravati river in Mangalore, his body was found on Wednesday morning. His alleged suicide came as a huge shock, as he was not just a successful business tycoon who had established the largest cafe chain in India, but also a compassionate human being who "cherished middle-class values".

That is what people have been reminiscing about on Twitter after news of his death broke. Nandita Iyer, a renowned author, shared a screenshot of her tweet from 10 years ago that narrated a heart-warming experience with CCD. 

ALSO READ | 15-20 'sorry' calls... This was VG Siddhartha's last day

In 2010, she was looking for milk for her toddler son at the Mumbai airport, where there weren't any stores selling milk. So she approached the  CCD in the airport, asking them to fill a bottle of milk and charge for it. They refused to charge her, despite her insistence.  

Interestingly, her tweet turned into a nostalgic thread where people started sharing anecdotes of their experience in CCD or personal encounters with VG Siddhartha. 

Initially, people from across the country shared experiences similar to Nandita's -- ones who were travelling with toddlers, when CCD staff provided timely help expecting nothing in return. 

And then there is Sumeet Gill, who recalls being served coffee outside the operation theatre in a Fortis hospital when his wife was undergoing surgery. 

One person who had met VG Siddhartha before he became famous as the Coffee King tweeted about how the man was very humble despite his rich background and had "middle-class values we all cherish". 

Many commoners in India did not know the face behind CCD until his disappearance on Monday. Yet, he succeeded in touching many lives in one way or another and left them worried about the future of his coffee chain. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VG Siddhartha Cafe Coffee Day CCD Nandita Iyer Coffee King Business tycoon Bangalore Karnataka Mumbai Netravati river Twitter Fortis
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp