Security forces eliminate JeM commander who masterminded Anantnag attack

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) commander, involved in the attack on June 12 attack that left 5 CRPF troopers dead, was killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, police said.

"In a major success in the ongoing anti-militancy operations, a top commander of JeM, Fayaz Panzoo was killed along with his associate in a gunfight with security forces in Wabzun village of Bijbehara area.

"Panzoo was involved in the attack on the CRPF at Anantnag town on June 12 in which 5 CRPF personnel were killed and station house officer, Arshad Khan was seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries," a police officer said.

Security forces' top brass had found that the bullets used by militants in that attack were steel-coated bullets those could pierce bulletproof jackets and headgear used by the security forces.

It was because of this revelation that the security forces had ordered a total review of the bulletproof equipment used by the forces during anti-militancy operations.

The killing of the top Jaish commander and the recovery of steel bullets from his possession has confirmed the intelligence reports that he was involved in the June 12 attack.

A police spokesman said, "Killing of Fayaz Panzoo is a big success. He was among the very few surviving commanders left in Jaish.

As the security forces zeroed in on the house, the militants fired indiscriminately, triggering a gunbattle. In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed.