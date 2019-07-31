Home Nation

Supreme Court​ asks Centre to take steps to regulate app-based taxi aggregators

The court was hearing a matter related to safety and security of women.

Published: 31st July 2019 12:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

Uber

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court asked the Centre on Wednesday to consider framing law to regulate app-based taxi service providers like Ola and Uber keeping in mind the safety of women passengers.

The apex court, which was hearing a matter related to the safety and security of women, was told by the Centre that such a regulation would require amendment in law.

"You do it. It is you who will have to do it," a bench of Justices SA Bobde, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai told the counsel appearing for the Centre.

The bench asked the petitioner to make a representation, along with suggestions, to the Centre on regulating app-based taxi service providers.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, who is assisting the apex court as amicus curiae in the women safety matter, told the bench that internet-based taxi service aggregators like Uber and Ola are "unregulated" and they are operating in "vaccum" with no regulations.

She said that transport department is not monitoring the safety and security of women in vehicles and there have been incidents of rape in such taxis.

"Why the transport department is not regulating these internet app-based taxi services? They (department) are not regulating as to whether these taxis have GPS or not," she told the bench.

To this, the bench said it can direct that GPS should be installed in such taxis.

"There can be panic button (in such taxis) to alert the police. We can make it mandatory," observed the bench, and said it would take up the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Jaising said that app-based taxi service providers like Ola and Uber were not covered within the Motor Vehicles Act.

The amicus referred to the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case and said the problem is that transport department was not monitoring public transport.

"The December 16 (Nirbhaya) incident happened in a bus having black tinted glasses. The bus was not operating on the designated route," she said.

"The transport department must strictly monitor how private vehicles are plying. They have to ensure that there should not be any black tinted glasses and vehicles without permits should not be permitted to ply on the roads," she told the bench.

The bench also dealt with the issue of setting up of 'one stop crisis centre', where victim of sexual assaults would be provided with medical, legal and other facilities under one roof.

The amicus said the apex court had last year asked all the states and Union Territories to set up at least one 'one stop crisis centre' in every district within a year.

She said only three states -- Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andaman and Nicobar -- have filed their affidavits but there was non-compliance of the court's order in state like Bihar.

She said the court should direct the states and union territories to follow the Centre's guidelines and standard operating procedure (SOP) on how to record medico-legal reports in such cases and setting up of one-stop crisis centre.

The bench initially said that it does not intend to monitor these issue and suggested that a monitoring committee could be set up for this.

Later, the apex court directed all the states to implement the Centre's SOP and guidelines about the recording of medico-legal reports and setting up of one-stop crisis centre.

Jaising said one of the remaining issues was related to investigation procedure where the victim is made to repeat her statements before the investigating agency or the courts.

The bench said it would deal with this issue after four weeks.

These issues cropped up as the top court is hearing a batch of petitions filed after the December 16, 2012 incident to support the initiatives on women's safety across the country.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
cab aggregators Ola cabs Uber Cabs App based cabs regulation Supreme Court online cabs women passengers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp