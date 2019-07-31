Home Nation

Three months after eloping and marrying him, Assam girl thrown off running train by husband in UP

18-year-old Baby from Tinsukia alleged that her husband,a resident of Moradabad, had thrown her off a train bound for his hometown on Tuesday evening, and then jumped off it himself.

Published: 31st July 2019 11:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Railways, train

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

BAREILLY (UTTAR PRADESH): A girl from Tinsukia in Assam and her husband were found lying unconscious along railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehganj (West), police said on Wednesday. Police said the couple were admitted to the emergency ward of the district hospital.

The girl, Baby (18) alleged that her husband Hira (25) a resident of Moradabad, had thrown her off a speeding train on Tuesday evening, and then jumped off it himself, according to the police.

"I used to receive calls from an unknown number for around three months. Eventually, I started talking to the caller Hira and then fell in love with him. We then decided to get married. On July 26, Hira reached Tinsukia and I eloped with him. We reached Patna the next day, stayed in a hotel for two days and got married in a temple on July 29," she told the police

Baby said that they boarded a Moradabad-bound train on Tuesday. The train had just crossed Bareilly when Hira threw her off. Hira was not in a condition to narrate his side of the story, but Baby insisted she had been thrown off the running train, after which her husband followed voluntarily. She also said her father, Upendra Ram, was an employee of Tinsukia municipality.

SP (City) Abhinandan Singh said the GRP (Government Railway Police) had been instructed to probe the case, while the girl had been referred to Lucknow in a critical condition. Her parents have also been informed of the incident, he added.

Comments

