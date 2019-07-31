Triple Talaq bill issue will not reflect on Vellore polls: AIADMK deputy coordinator KP Munusamy

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

VELLORE: While the contradictory stand of AIADMK in the Parliament on Triple Talaq bill has stirred a controversy, the party feels the issue will not impact the mood of the voters in Vellore Lok Sabha constituency which goes to polls on August 5.

OP Ravindranath Kumar, the party’s lone member in Lok Sabha and son of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, supported the bill in the Lok Sabha causing surprise even in the party circles as it had vehemently opposed the bill in the previous House.

However, the party’s MPs in the Rajya Sabha took a different stand on Tuesday opposing the bill before walking out.

Political observers here see the AIADMK’s support to the bill in the Lok Sabha will not go down well with the Muslim voters. But the party seems to brush aside the issue as it was due to ‘communication gap’.

“He is a newcomer, fresher to the Lok Sabha. He spoke on the bill in a routine manner. It is because of a communication gap,” AIADMK deputy coordinator and former minister KP Munusamy told Express on Wednesday.

Munusamy, currently heading the party’s jumbo poll team in Muslim dominated Ambur Assembly segment, felt the party’s leadership could have communicated the stand of the bill to the Lok Sabha MP.

When asked whether an MP can act on his own quite opposite to the stated position of the party on the issue, he replied, “The leadership should have communicated to him the stand of the party on Triple Talaq bill since he is a new entrant to Lok Sabha.”

The AIADMK deputy coordinator said the contradictory stand of the party would not have any impact on the poll outcome in Vellore constituency, where the size of Muslim voters will be around 3 lakh.

“It is not going to have any impact in the polls because we don’t discriminate against any section in the society. We respect all with equal consideration,” Munusamy said.