Two bodies found stuffed in suitcases in West Bengal

By ANI

NARENDRAPUR (WEST BENGAL): People residing in West Bengal woke up to a gruesome case of twin murders on Tuesday morning. A middle-aged couple was found dead inside their house at Kheadaha Turia under Narendrapur Police station.

The bodies of the victims - Pradip Biswas (55) and Alpana Biswas (45) were found in two separate suitcases inside their house. Police told media that the deceased were living as caretakers in the house. "The case came to light after we received a complaint the bloodstains are there inside a house and also a foul smell is coming. After reaching the spot, we found two big suitcases in which a male and a female body was found. The deceased was living as caretakers in the house," said Baruipur SP Rashid Munir Khan

"We are also quizzing the eyewitnesses and have also informed the Special Cell about the incident. The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the details of the same will soon be shared with the media," he added.