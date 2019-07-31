Home Nation

Unnao rap survivor's accident: CBI books Kuldeep Sengar, 25 others including UP minister’s son-in-law

Of the nine persons named in the CBI FIR besides the MLA, there is Arun Singh, the son-in-law of State minister for Agriculture Ranvendra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh in Yogi cabinet.

Published: 31st July 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The CBI registered an FIR against Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his nine accomplices on charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation here on late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the rape survivor and her lawyer who sustained injuries during a road accident in Rae Bareli continue to be critical at Lucknow Trauma Centre.

The premier probe agency has booked another unnamed 15 persons on similar charges in connection with last Sunday's road mishap wherein an over speeding truck hit the victims’ car, killing two of her aunts and leaving her and lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan critically injured.

ALSO READ| Unnao rape survivor's aunt cremated amid security

The CBI lodged the case under Sections 302, 307, 506 and 120 B of IPC. Of the nine persons named in the CBI FIR besides the MLA, there is Arun Singh, the son-in-law of State minister for Agriculture Ranvendra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh in Yogi cabinet. Arun Singh has been named by the victim’s uncle in his complaint on the basis of which the FIR was registered. The other persons named include MLA’s brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Shahshi Sigh, who is alo a co-accused in rape case, Shahi Singh’s husband Haripal Singh, her son Naveen Singh, MLA’s lawyer Avdhesh Singh and his close aides -- Vinod Mishra, contractors Rinku Singh and Komal Singh.

While talking to media persons, Arun Singh pleaded innocence and claimed that he had no role in the entire episode. "I have never met the victim nor did I know the truck driver or anything about the accident. It seems to be a political conspiracy. Let the CBI do a probe, truth will come out,” he said.

READ| Unnao rape survivor's accident: Kin, neighbours firmly behind accused

On the other, MoS Ranvendra Singh acknowledged the fact that Arun Singh was his relative. “The case is being probe by the CBI. Truth will prevail. He is my relative but that is not a crime,” said the minister while talking to media persons.

On Tuesday, the Centre handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government. Meanwhile, both the rape survivor and her lawyer continued to be critical and on life support system even after four days of the accident. As per the doctors, heavy internal bleeding and the injuries caused to her lung posing a challenge to keep her rapidly fluctuating blood pressure stable.

ALSO READ | DCW chief meets UP Governor, demands Unnao rape victim be airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Victim's aunt cremated

The cremation of the rape survivor’s aunt, who was also a prime witness in the rape case, was held at Gangaghat in Unnao amid heavy police bandobast and in the presence of her husband and other relatives on Wednesday.

The victim’s uncle, who as given day-long parole, performed the last rites of the deceased who was his wife. Mahesh Singh is serving a life term in Rae Bareli jail after being convicted for assaulting rape accused MLA’s brother Atul Singh Sengar. He was brought from Rae Bareli jail to Unnao amid tight security for his wife’s cremation. While leaving after the ritual, Mahesh Singh accused the rape accused MLA of having finished his entire family and that only he was left now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuldeep Singh Sengar Unnao rape Ranvendra Pratap Singh CBI Unnao rape survivor accident Unnao rape survivor UP minister Ranvendra Pratap Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Fire fighters trying to douse the fire at BSNL office near beach station, in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo| R Satish babu/EPS)
Fire at BSNL office in Chennai, no casualties reported
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp