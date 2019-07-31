Unnao rap survivor's accident: CBI books Kuldeep Sengar, 25 others including UP minister’s son-in-law

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: The CBI registered an FIR against Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his nine accomplices on charges of murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation here on late Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the rape survivor and her lawyer who sustained injuries during a road accident in Rae Bareli continue to be critical at Lucknow Trauma Centre.

The premier probe agency has booked another unnamed 15 persons on similar charges in connection with last Sunday's road mishap wherein an over speeding truck hit the victims’ car, killing two of her aunts and leaving her and lawyer Mahendra Singh Chauhan critically injured.

The CBI lodged the case under Sections 302, 307, 506 and 120 B of IPC. Of the nine persons named in the CBI FIR besides the MLA, there is Arun Singh, the son-in-law of State minister for Agriculture Ranvendra Pratap Singh alias Dhunni Singh in Yogi cabinet. Arun Singh has been named by the victim’s uncle in his complaint on the basis of which the FIR was registered. The other persons named include MLA’s brother Manoj Singh Sengar, Shahshi Sigh, who is alo a co-accused in rape case, Shahi Singh’s husband Haripal Singh, her son Naveen Singh, MLA’s lawyer Avdhesh Singh and his close aides -- Vinod Mishra, contractors Rinku Singh and Komal Singh.

While talking to media persons, Arun Singh pleaded innocence and claimed that he had no role in the entire episode. "I have never met the victim nor did I know the truck driver or anything about the accident. It seems to be a political conspiracy. Let the CBI do a probe, truth will come out,” he said.

On the other, MoS Ranvendra Singh acknowledged the fact that Arun Singh was his relative. “The case is being probe by the CBI. Truth will prevail. He is my relative but that is not a crime,” said the minister while talking to media persons.

On Tuesday, the Centre handed over the probe to the CBI on the recommendation of the Uttar Pradesh government. Meanwhile, both the rape survivor and her lawyer continued to be critical and on life support system even after four days of the accident. As per the doctors, heavy internal bleeding and the injuries caused to her lung posing a challenge to keep her rapidly fluctuating blood pressure stable.

Victim's aunt cremated

The cremation of the rape survivor’s aunt, who was also a prime witness in the rape case, was held at Gangaghat in Unnao amid heavy police bandobast and in the presence of her husband and other relatives on Wednesday.

The victim’s uncle, who as given day-long parole, performed the last rites of the deceased who was his wife. Mahesh Singh is serving a life term in Rae Bareli jail after being convicted for assaulting rape accused MLA’s brother Atul Singh Sengar. He was brought from Rae Bareli jail to Unnao amid tight security for his wife’s cremation. While leaving after the ritual, Mahesh Singh accused the rape accused MLA of having finished his entire family and that only he was left now.