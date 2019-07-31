Home Nation

Unnao rape survivor, lawyer stable after accident, confirms KGMU doctors

Her advocate was removed from the ventilator for sometime on Tuesday during which his condition remained stable, a doctor said.

Published: 31st July 2019 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Police outside King George Medical University hospital (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The condition of the Unnao rape survivor, undergoing treatment at the King George Medical University hospital here after getting critically injured in a road accident, is stable, said doctors on Tuesday.

"The rape survivor has sustained multiple fractures. A CT scan was conducted on her. It revealed no head injury. Her condition is stable and doctors are monitoring her situation round the clock." KGMU's Trauma Centre in-charge, Dr Sandeep Tiwari Tuesday said.

The victim, however, is still on a ventilator, he added.

READ | Rae Bareli mishap to impact Unnao rape case?

Asked about her lawyer's condition, Dr Tiwari said the advocate was removed from the ventilator for sometime on Tuesday during which his condition remained stable.

"He was, however, put again on the ventilator," he added.

Asked if the KGMU intended to call in specialist doctors from other hospitals, Dr Tiwari said, "There is no shortage of specialists in KGMU.

If needed, we can, however, call doctors from other hospitals of Lucknow.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Unnao rape survivor Unnao rape survivor accident Unnao rape case KGMU King George Medical University
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp