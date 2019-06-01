52 Congress MPs in Lok Sabha enough to make BJP jump every day: Rahul Gandhi

By Online Desk

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that the party will continue to fight the BJP every day despite the poll drubbing, according to a media report.

"We are 52 MPs. I guarantee you that these 52 MPs will fight against the BJP every single inch. We are enough to make the BJP jump every day," Gandhi was quoted as saying. He was addressing a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) in New Delhi.

“Last time we were 44 in the Lok Sabha and we took on the BJP and now we have 52 and we will fight the BJP every day,” Gandhi told the newly elected Congress MPs.

"Every Congress member must remember that each one of you is fighting for the Constitution, for every person in India irrespective of the colour of his skin or belief," Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying in a tweet by party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has been elected as the CPP leader. Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi attended the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from the Congress.