Amid uncertainty over Rahul's future, Congress MPs to pick their Lok Sabha leader on Saturday

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: All eyes will be on the Congress Parliamentary Party on Saturday, as the party’s newly elected 52 MPs would meet to choose their leader in the Lok Sabha starting June 17. This will be the first meeting following party chief Rahul Gandhi’s offer to resign.

The Congress Parliamentary Party, as of now, is chaired by Sonia Gandhi and it is scheduled to meet on Saturday at the Central Hall of the Parliament House to choose a new leader with rumours that Rahul Gandhi may lead the party in the lower house.

“The party will have to elect its new leader following constitution of the 17th Lok Sabha,” said a party leader.This will be the first official party meeting that Rahul Gandhi will attend after his offer to resign on May 25 at the Congress Working Committee meeting.

Since then, Rahul Gandhi has not met any senior party leader and has been adamant that a non-Gandhi party president is selected.

The Congress Working Committee, however, rejected his offer to resign and unanimously passed a resolution authorising him to bring structural changes in the party at all levels in a bid to revamp it.

“The party president has said that he would work as a party worker and look for revamping the party at grassroots level. Since, he was not talking to party leaders, the forum will see exchange of views between party leadership,” the party leader added.