EC bribery case: middleman’s plea rejected

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the bail plea of a middleman, arrested in the 2017 Election Commission bribery case which allegedly involved AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and others.Justice Mukta Gupta denied relief to Sukesh Chandrashekar,who was arrested on April 16, 2017 for allegedly bribing EC officials for getting the ‘two leaves’ symbol for the Sasikala-led faction of the party.